TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be losing a fan favorite as tight end Oj Howard has signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Howard, a former first-round draft pick back in 2017 has signed a one-year $3.5M deal worth up to $5M, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Howard had taken a step back in recent years following the Bucs acquiring Rob Gronkowski. Over his past two seasons, he has only started 10 games and has scored three touchdowns on 25 catches.

The Buccaneers are still waiting to see if Rob Gronkowski will return as he is also a free agent.