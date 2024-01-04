TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout safety, Antoine Winfield Jr., did not make the 2024 Pro Bowl team.

Essentially, the most shocking snub in the NFL.

It’s become one of the biggest topics of conversation in the football world. The veteran has been excellent for the Bucs this season. He has three interceptions, five sacks, 12 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and 117 total tackles.

Mike Evans, who has also had a sensational season, is the lone Buc to make the 2024 Pro Bowl roster.

“I have seen a lot of guys get snubbed, but that was probably the biggest one I’ve ever seen during my time in the league,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

“I’m disappointed that we have alternates, but it is what it is,” said Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett. “When you’ve been in the league for a long time you understand how it goes, but yeah, we should’ve had more than one pro bowler.”

Winfield’s father, Antoine Winfield Sr., who was a cornerback for 14 years in the NFL and a three-time Pro Bowler, shared his thoughts on social media about his son.

APTOPIX Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) strips the ball from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Atlanta recovered the ball in the end zone resulting in a safety. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

“WE DEMAND A RECOUNT,” Winfield Sr. wrote on Instagram. “(NFL) somebody has some explaining to do!!! Ain’t NO WAY in HELL Buddha Baker goes to the ProBowl ahead of My lil man with NO STATS. I know how important ProBowls are on the Resume & it just so happens to be his Contract year.”

“We ain’t going for the bulls—. Somebody Need to Holla at me.”