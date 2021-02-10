TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will host a boat parade Wednesday to celebrate the Bucs win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The parade will take place on the Hillsborough River starting at 1 p.m. Thousands are expected to attend. Masks are required.

City officials say the best spot to watch the parade is on the Riverwalk, from Armature Works to Harbour Island. Another place to get a good look is on the sidewalk near Blake High School and the park. Other waterside parks are good viewing options, except for Plant Park.

Boaters will be allowed in the water during the festivities, but are not allowed to participate in the parade. Boat operators must stay 50 feet away from the vessels in the parade. Those who violate the rules could face criminal charges, as the water along the parade route is in a United States Coast Guard Emergency Safety Zone.

There are multiple parking options for fans attending the parade, including:

Poe Garage and Tampa convention Center Garage ($10 fee)

Fort Brooke and Pam Iorio Garage ($2 per hour)

Palm Garage in Ybor, where fans can catch a free streetcar into downtown ($1 per hour)

Surface lots ($1 per hour)

Laurel Street, Cass Street, Kennedy Boulevard, Brorein Street and Platt Street bridges will close when the parade starts and reopen once the Lombardi Trophy passes underneath them.