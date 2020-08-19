Best of Bucs on WFLA: Watch Rams vs Bucs 2000

TAMPA (WFLA) – Are you ready for more Buccaneers football? There may not be any preseason in 2020 but WFLA News Channel 8 is bringing you some great football games this month on your official Bucs station.

You can relive some of the best moments in Tampa Bay football history on Friday night as the Bucs battle the St. Louis Rams in Monday Night Football from Dec. 18, 2000.

Spoiler alert: It was a game that featured six lead changes and four touchdowns by Marshall Faulk, but Tampa Bay won the game thanks to a number of improbable plays.

The action begins at 8 p.m. on News Channel 8 and then again on Sunday at 4 p.m. on Great 38.

