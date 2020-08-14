Best of Bucs on WFLA: Watch Bucs vs Raiders 2012

TAMPA (WFLA) – Are you ready for some football? There may not be any preseason in 2020 but WFLA News Channel 8 is bringing you some great football games this month on your official Bucs station.

Relive some of the best moments in Tampa Bay football history, starting Friday Aug. 14 as the Bucs battle the (Oakland) Raiders in week 9 from 2012.

The action begins at 7:30 p.m. on News Channel 8 and then again on Sunday at 4 p.m. on Great 38. Guess who wins?

