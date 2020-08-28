Best of Bucs on WFLA: Watch 2002 NFC Championship

TAMPA (WFLA) – Are you ready for more Buccaneers football? There may not be any preseason in 2020 but WFLA News Channel 8 is bringing you great Tampa football games this month on your official Bucs station.

You can relive some of the best moments in Tampa Bay football history on Friday night as the Bucs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 19, 2003.

Spoiler alert: It was supposed to be a party for Eagles fans, but the Bucs weren’t going to let that happen. After two consecutive years of being unceremoniously dumped out of the playoffs by the Eagles, the Bucs were back at the Vet – for the final game at the Vet – where they had already been spanked earlier in the season – with one thing on their minds, advancing to the Super Bowl.

Ronde Barber tricked McNabb into thinking Antonio Freeman was wide open. As soon as the ball left his hands, Donovan McNabb knew he made a terrible mistake.

The action begins at 7:30 p.m. on News Channel 8 and then again on Sunday at 4 p.m. on Great 38.

