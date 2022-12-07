TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday night’s comeback win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one for the ages.

With 5:34 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bucs had a .7% of pulling off a win, and in true Tom Brady fashion, he got the job done.

For those watching at home, it might’ve seemed like all hope was lost for Tampa Bay to pull off a win against the New Orleans Saints, but with three seconds remaining, Brady was motivated to win.

With no time to think, he threw a perfect touchdown pass to rookie Rachaad White, who stretched across the goal line, sealing the win and crowning Brady the “Comeback King.”

Despite having the motivation to win to further tighten their spot at the top of the NFC South, Brady shared on his Instagram account that his youngest son gave him the “best motivation” heading into Monday night.

PEOPLE reported that on Tuesday morning, he posted a screenshot of text messages between him and his son Benjamin, 12, giving the seven-time Super Bowl Champion a little pep talk.

“I will be watching,” Ben texted. “Say hi to me on camera.”

Brady responded with “YES!!!!” His son later replied, “Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt.” The father of three posted the interaction to his Instagram story with the caption, “The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny ❤️❤️❤️.”

As if his son’s pep talk wasn’t motivation enough, his daughter, Vivian’s birthday was on Monday.

During his postgame interview, Brady wished the 10-year-old a Happy Birthday and joked that when he told her they were playing the Saints, she got a “little worried.”