Behind the scenes: How the Bucs keep fans engaged during game days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An NFL football game is more than just the action you see played on the field.

At Raymond James Stadium, there’s a crew behind the scenes making sure fans have an unforgettable game-day experience, planning things like giveaways, music, and replays.

The control room at the stadium is where the magic behind the scenes happens.

“We fire the cannons so we wake everybody up to let them know hey we’re about to attack and score,” said Mike Dewsnap, the senior producer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On game day, producers, directors, camera operators, and other crew members come together to make sure fans get that game day experience. The planning for a game starts as soon as one finishes and can take weeks.

“Our real goal here is no matter what happens on the field, that you leave Raymond James Stadium having a good time,” said Dan Roy, the venue technology manager with the Buccaneers.

From graphics to music, highlights, and instant replays, the crew works to keep fans engaged.

“As soon as that touchdown happens, it’s ‘Mike Evans, touchdown, roll the TV chant with music behind it’ for example. Those are all choreographed and coordinated with many, many people in this room,” Dewsnap said.

The production crew makes sure fans are entertained and most importantly, rooting for the home team.

“The home-field advantage is real. When the defense is out there and on third down and we can get the crowd pumped up and loud, and maybe make it difficult for the office to hear the play calls, we have a real impact on the game,” Roy said.