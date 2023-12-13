TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading north this week to face the Green Bay Packers. However, this week is different than previous ones as the Bucs have reclaimed their top spot in the NFC South.

With the Bucs coming off an electric win over the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers falling to the New York Giants 24-22 on Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay is coming into Lambeau Field feeling better than ever.

However, the Bucs know a win over the Packers will be no easy feat.

“We’ve got to win, no matter what. It really doesn’t matter. Memories last time don’t really count because a lot of these guys weren’t here. We’ve got to go out and earn it,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said after the win Sunday.

The last time the Bucs and Packers met, both teams looked a little different – Tom Brady was leading Tampa Bay and Aaron Rodgers was in control in Green Bay. Now, with new quarterbacks taking the reigns, Week 15 will be a battle.

INJURY REPORT:

Buccaneers: The Buccaneers have not yet released their injury report.

Packers: The Packers have not yet released their injury report.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Buccaneers will head up north to face the Packers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.