SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WFLA) — Sunday’s Week 11 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers holds a little more depth than most realize.

The Bucs (4-5) are heading into this matchup coming off a much-needed victory after losing four straight in the previous weeks, but the same scene is set for the 49ers (6-3), who just snapped their three-game losing streak to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

The California team had previously lost to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings (who the Bucs beat in Week 1), and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 11 game day poll:



Who do you think wins today? | #TBvsSF @WFLA — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) November 19, 2023

With the 49ers under the helm of second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, who destroyed the Bucs 35-7 during his first NFL start against Tom Brady, this year’s matchup will be a highly anticipated one on both sides.

“I hope the results are different,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said. “Obviously, they beat us pretty (bad) last year. There are some things we’ve got to change and we learned from. Hopefully, that change is for the better. He’s a good quarterback, he’s a good football player, he’s a smart football player. …He takes care of the ball, he knows where to go with the football and he can use his feet when he needs to.”

Aside from the 49ers’ skilled offense, the team has a scary defense with Nick Bosa, but even more so with the addition of his former Ohio State teammate and Washington Commander Chase Young.

