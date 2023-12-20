Related Video: Buccaneers, Habitat for Humanity build homes for families in need

TAMPA (WFLA) — Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield did something no other quarterback has ever done.

In Week 15, Mayfield completed 22-of-28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, becoming the first and only quarterback to ever record a perfect passer rating while visiting historic Lambeau Field.

For his historic day, Mayfield was rewarded with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the NFL announced Wednesday. Mayfield became the ninth quarterback in team history to win the award, and the first since Tom Brady won in Week 5 of 2021.

In Week 15, Mayfield finished first among quarterbacks in passer rating, passing yards, yards per attempt, and tied first in passing first downs. He was also tied for second in passing touchdowns and fourth in completion percentage. Mayfield is the third quarterback to record a perfect passer rating this season, and the first to do so on the road according to the Buccaneers.

Mayfield became the third Buc this season to win NFC player of the week, after punter Jake Camarda (Week 2) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (Week 13).

Tampa Bay is now one of four NFC teams to have a player win Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams player of the week this season (Dallas, Detroit, Seattle).