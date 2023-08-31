TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When Baker Mayfield decided to sign a one-year deal with the Bucs, he was seeking an opportunity to go to a team that has a chance at getting into the postseason, but that’s not all.

Mayfield and his wife Emily have immersed themselves into the community by launching a new foundation – The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation.

They launched their first-ever event at Topgolf called “BE The Ball.”

It raised over $100,000.

According to Pewter Report, the event raised more than $85,000 on Sunday. However, the Mayfields pledged an additional $25,000, bringing the total to $115,000.

The two had smiles from ear to ear, humbly announcing the gracious contributions made to their brand-new foundation.

All of the proceeds from “BE The Ball” went to the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.

The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation aims to give children aged five and below a fair advantage for success once they get to kindergarten. This was just the first of many events for the Mayfields’ to host.