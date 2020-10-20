Arians discusses importance of in-game adjustments in win over Packers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians says he was not worried when the Green Bay Packers took a 10-point lead in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Turns out, his gut feeling was right.

Arians explained what the Bucs needed to do to get back into the game quickly during his exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

“We kept letting (Aaron) Rodgers get out of the pocket,” Arians said.

One change, three quarters of domination. Rodgers three an interception early in the second quarter that was returned for a touchdown by Safety Jamel Dean. On the Packers next series, Rodgers was intercepted by Safety Mike Edwards.

After a touchdown run one play later, the Bucs were now in the lead 14-10.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic in Sunday’s 38-10 victory was zero penalties committed by the Bucs.

Arians explained the importance of concentration during the unforgivable pre-snap penalties. In their last game, the Bucs were penalized for 108 yards.

The new game week begins with a new player on the Buccaneers defensive line. Nose Tackle Steve McLendon will step in to fill the void left by injured Defensive Lineman Vita Vea.