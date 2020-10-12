Arians discusses disappointing finish in loss to Bears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians had a few extra days to review and put a stunning 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears behind him.

On Monday, Coach Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their exclusive weekly conversation, ‘Bucs with B.A.’.

Arians was disappointed in the way his team could not finish last Thursday’s game, when the Buccaneers took possession of the ball with less than three minutes to play, clinging to a two-point lead.

“We needed to make two first downs to ice the game,” Arians said. “I’m never going to say ‘run, run, run’. You’re just burning timeouts. We’ve got to win the game on offense and we did a poor job on the next two passes.”

After punting the ball, the defense allowed the Bears to drive far enough downfield to take the lead on a field goal. Then came the final Bucs possession.

“We missed Mike (Evans) on the right-hand side,” Arians said. “We hit him on the left sideline, missed him on the right sideline that probably would have gotten us close to field goal range. Then just didn’t convert the fourth downplay.”

While Buccaneers fans will remember Tom Brady showing four fingers after a failed fourth-down conversion appearing to forget the proper down, it was the emotions of a second-half slipping away that showed what Brady is really about, after 20 seasons in the NFL.

Brady was spotted having heated exchanges with teammates, especially after costly penalties buried the offense in 3rd and long situations.

Arians has no problem with his veteran quarterback’s demeanor.

“When you’re sitting there 3rd and 27, 3rd and 17 and 3rd and 15 from self-inflicted penalties, you should get pissed off,” Arians said. “He saves me sometimes from me having to go back there and cuss everybody out so I like it that way.”

Arians also called attention to the strong running of runningback Ronald Jones, who finished with his second straight 100-yard game. Who for a majority of the night was the only available, healthy runningback.