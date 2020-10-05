Arians discusses comeback win and emergence of young offensive weapons in ‘Bucs with B.A.’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians looked around the sideline on Sunday with his team trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by 17 points players followed the lead of quarterback Tom Brady grinding play after play leaving Arians with one thought.

“Just make a play,” Arians told News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas. “Get first downs and the points will begin to come.”

The deficit, a three-score game just before halftime, may have been insurmountable in past seasons but this Bucs team clawed its way to a comeback victory.

In Monday’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians pointed to one moment that may have changed the course of the game.

The Chargers had the ball, ahead by 17, trying to close out the first half when defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh forced a fumble and the Bucs turned that turnover into a touchdown, quickly cutting the lead to 10 points.

The game also saw the emergence of depth players as injuries to take key contributors led to bigger roles in the offense including for rookie running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn who filled in for injured veteran LeSean McCoy, scoring the first touchdown of his NFL career sealing a 38-31 win for Tampa Bay.

