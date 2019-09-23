Arians discusses Bucs second half collapse in ‘Bucs with B.A.’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says that Bucs kicker Matt Gay is not going anywhere after missing a potential game-winning field goal in Sunday’s 32-31 loss to the New York Giants.

In Monday’s exclusive News Channel 8 ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians said that Gay will be fine following a day that the rookie also missed a point after attempt, then had a second attempt blocked. “He tried to place it,” Arians said regarding the final miss from 34 yards out.

While Arians is not worried about long-term kicking issues, he shared disappointment in the defensive secondary, mostly on one play, a 75-yard touchdown pass by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones where an assignment was not executed followed by a missed tackle.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was one of the bright spots in a stunning loss, hauling in three first-half touchdown passes and finishing the day with 190 receiving yards.