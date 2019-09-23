LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Arians discusses Bucs second half collapse in ‘Bucs with B.A.’

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says that Bucs kicker Matt Gay is not going anywhere after missing a potential game-winning field goal in Sunday’s 32-31 loss to the New York Giants.

In Monday’s exclusive News Channel 8 ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians said that Gay will be fine following a day that the rookie also missed a point after attempt, then had a second attempt blocked. “He tried to place it,” Arians said regarding the final miss from 34 yards out.

While Arians is not worried about long-term kicking issues, he shared disappointment in the defensive secondary, mostly on one play, a 75-yard touchdown pass by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones where an assignment was not executed followed by a missed tackle.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was one of the bright spots in a stunning loss, hauling in three first-half touchdown passes and finishing the day with 190 receiving yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss