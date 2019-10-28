Arians describes latest Bucs loss as one that hurts the most

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is feeling the frustration as much as his players after a 27-23 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

On Monday, during News Channel 8’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians described the team is not knowing yet “…how to win.”

On Sunday, two early turnovers led directly to 14 points for the Titans and an early 14-3 advantage. The Bucs clawed their way back, during the first half, eventually taking the lead 23-17 in the third quarter. That’s when some old issues re-surfaced and the Titans engineered two lengthy drives to regain the lead, eventually closing the door on the Bucs with a fourth-down stop and a final interception.

Arians is still angry over a whistle from an official during a botched fake field goal attempt late by the Titans. Linebacker Devin White put a hit on Titans punter Brett Kern that jarred the ball loose. Replay confirmed a fumble but the whistle ended the play, by rule. The Bucs eventually turned the ball over on downs, failing to convert a 4th and 2 on a play that was originally designed as a pass but was forced into a run. The Titans beat blocks in the middle of the Bucs offensive line, ending the play before it could really get going.

The loss taints a record performance for wide receiver Mike Evans who became the Bucs all-time receptions and touchdown catch leader on the very same play. Evans finished the day with 198 yards receiving but was unable to be utilized in the game’s waning moments.