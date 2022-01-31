Antonio Brown’s glove from Tampa Bay Buccaneers exit up for auction

A N.J. State Police trooper, background, watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) throws his gloves into the stands while his team’s offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – How much would you pay to own what cost Antonio Brown his career with the Buccaneers?

The glove that Brown tossed into the MetLife Stadium stands during his Jan. 2 meltdown is up for auction.

Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions listed the item Sunday as a “tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment.”

As of publication, 28 bids had been made and the price was up from an opening bid of $81 — Brown’s jersey number with Tampa Bay — to $1,718.

The auction ends on Feb. 12, the day before the Super Bowl.