Antonio Brown’s glove from Tampa Bay Buccaneers exit up for auction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – How much would you pay to own what cost Antonio Brown his career with the Buccaneers?
The glove that Brown tossed into the MetLife Stadium stands during his Jan. 2 meltdown is up for auction.
Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions listed the item Sunday as a “tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment.”
As of publication, 28 bids had been made and the price was up from an opening bid of $81 — Brown’s jersey number with Tampa Bay — to $1,718.
The auction ends on Feb. 12, the day before the Super Bowl.