Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after stripping down mid-game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans were left confused during Sunday’s football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets when Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted stripping his pads and shirt before running into the locker room mid-game.

According to a tweet from Bleacher Report, Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands and walked off the field during the game’s third quarter. The score at the time was 10 – 24 with the Bucs trailing by 14.

In the first question of the post-game game interviews, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said, “He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story.” He jokingly added the Bucs have been in some “crazy situations” but their game against the Jets was “a very special one.”

Later in the post-game interview, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said, “I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs.” Brady added, “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening.”

"We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best and you know unfortunately it won't be with our team."



Earlier in the season, Brown and safety Mike Edwards were each suspended three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol.

