Antonio Brown sits courtside at Brooklyn Nets game, after exit with Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Antonio Brown’s bizarre exit from Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game has not led to an exit from the Big Apple.

Brown was seen spotted at the Brooklyn Nets game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Antonio Brown is at the Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/Z5oDS8QvqO — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 4, 2022

On Sunday, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about the wide receiver calling him a future NFL hall of famer.

Antonio Brown has had a legendary career as a 6th round pick. Gold jacket that man — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 26, 2021

According to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, Brown’s exit from Sunday’s game had nothing to do with an injury.

“I don’t know that he was [injured],” said Arians. “It was pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Brown was instructed to go into the game against the New York Jets but the receiver refused due to his ankle injury.

“Midway through the game [Sunday], Bruce Arians and the offensive staff told Antonio Brown to go into the game. They believed that he was healthy,” Rapoport said. “Antonio Brown did not believe he was healthy. He had been battling an ankle injury for the last several weeks.”

Brown had not participated in the Buccaneers’ practices on Thursday or Friday due to the injured ankle.

After the game, Arians said Brown is “no longer a Buc.” However, the receiver is still officially on the roster as of Monday evening.

Arians said Monday that general manager Jason Licht is working on roster moves surrounding Brown’s exit from the team.