‘Antonio Brown Meltdown Game Used Glove’ sells for nearly $17K at auction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “game-used” glove worn by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown sold at auction for nearly $17,000, according to a listing.

The lelands.com listing said the glove was worn by Brown moments before he famously stripped his pads during the third quarter of the Jan. 2 game against the New York Jets. At the time, the score was 10 – 24 with the Bucs trailing by 14. The Bucs ultimately won the game, 28-24.

In the lot’s description, the glove is described as “white, with a black Nike Sploosh on the back.” The Inside, of the glove is said to have an NFL logo and an “Apollo Nia” tag.”

“The outside of the glove has a Raiders’ logo, from when Brown played for the Raiders, that has been blackened out,” the description added. “On the outside back of the wrist band is imprinted ‘Superbad.'”

A N.J. State Police trooper, background, watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) throws his gloves into the stands while his team’s offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team’s offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Brown’s “meltdown” came shortly after Bucs head coach Bruce Arians asked the star player to re-enter the game. Brown refused, citing an ankle injury that showed “broken bone fragments” in his ankle, according to his attorney Sean Burstyn.

“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game,” a release from the Bucs stated. “At no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.”