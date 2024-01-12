Related Video: Biggest 2024 Pro Bowl snub: Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr.

TAMPA (WFLA) – A pair of Buccaneers have been named to the AP All-Pro teams.

After missing out on the 2024 Pro Bowl, Bucs star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been named to the AP All-Pro first team, while wide-receiver Mike Evans made the second team, the Buccaneers announced Friday.

Winfield becomes the first Buccaneers safety since Hall of Famer John Lynch to be named to the All-Pro first team.

Winfield finished the regular season with 122 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, four fumbled recoveries, and 12 passes defensed. Winfield is the first defensive back to finish with six sacks and six forced fumbles since 2000, according to the Bucs.

Winfield was named Defensive Player of the Week for week 18, as well as Defensive Player of the Month for December.

Mike Evans, who tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions in 2023, made the second team for the second time in his career, becoming the first Bucs player to be named to the second team twice in their career.

Evans ended the regular season having caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. Evans extended his NFL record to 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons to start a career and is tied with Randy Moss for the second most 1,000-yard seasons in a career, only one less than Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.