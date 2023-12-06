TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What a week for Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

After being nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award earlier this week, the NFL announced Wednesday that Winfield Jr. was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a sack and interception during the Buccaneers win over NFC South rival Carolina in Week 13.

Winfield Jr. became the first defensive back since 2002 with three-or-more forced fumbles, three-or-more fumble recoveries, multiple interceptions and multiple sacks in a single season, according to the team. He finished last week’s game against the Panthers tied for first in tackles for loss (two) and interceptions (one), tied for second in passes defensed (three), and tied for fourth in sacks (one) in Week 13.

Winfield Jr. joins Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda as Tampa Bay players to win Player of the Week in 2023. Camarda was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2.