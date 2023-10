TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ safety Antoine Winfield Jr. finished Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with seven tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The Bucs are on a two-game losing skid after the ugly 16-13 loss to the Falcons.

Winfield, a man of few words, gave the team a speech after the loss.