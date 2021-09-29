Angry Patriots fan trolls Bill Belichick with billboard ahead of Tom Brady’s return to New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — An angry New England Patriots fan bought a billboard down the road from Gillette Stadium to troll head coach Bill Belichick.

The billboard popped up just days before the anticipated match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is when Tom Brady will make his return to Foxborough.

It reads, “The OWL is no longer wise without his GOAT,” and is signed by “Jake in Boston.”

The image shows an owl in what looks like one of Belichick’s signature hoodies, opposite a goat that represents Brady.

At the bottom is says “BB 62-74” which is Belichick’s record as head coach without Brady as his quarterback.