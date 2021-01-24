‘An incredible journey for all of us’: Tom Brady wants Buccaneers’ success to reflect team effort, not personal experience

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFLA) – Tom Brady has been a quarterback in the National Football League for 21 years.

He has competed in 14 conference championship games.

He will have fought for the Vince Lombardi Trophy on 10 occasions and could win it for a seventh time on Feb. 7 on his home field, Raymond James Stadium.

Despite that lengthy list of accolades, Brady is determined to make this milestone about his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He will accompany them to their second Super Bowl in franchise history and, as he stated following the win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, is focused on the franchise and the people who are a part of it.

“I think, for me and my experience, I do not think about what it means for me. I do think about what it means for everyone else and it is an amazing achievement for [Bruce Arians],” he said. “I am so happy for him and the stuff he put together, Coach Bowles, what Byron [Leftwich] has done, what Keith [Armstrong] has done. The whole coaching staff has put us in a great position for us to go out there and do our jobs well and it has taken a lot of different people over the course of the season and offense, defense, and special teams to come through and that is why we are still playing.”

The Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

“There are going to be two teams left playing,” said Brady, “and we are going to be one of them and, again, it is an incredible journey for all of us, and just proud to be a part of it.”

The Buccaneers will play the winner of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.