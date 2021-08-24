‘All I can ask for is prayers for them’: Bucs TE Tanner Hudson hopes to help Tennessee flood victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tanner Hudson is fighting for a future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite having spent the past three season with the team, Hudson, a tight end from Southern Arkansas University, finds himself on the bubble again. He may be fourth or fifth on the Buccaneers depth chart behind Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate, and, possibly, Codey McElroy.

Hudson has been the target of plenty of constructive criticism too. His head coach, Bruce Arians, is adamant that he needs to improve in his blocking abilities.

Regardless, Hudson refuses to retreat. He continues to put his best foot forward on the field and, as he demonstrated on Monday, in the community.

“It means everything to know that all of the people back home, they have my back whether I get hurt, whether I make the team, whatever it may be,” said Hudson. “I know that they have my back in any aspect of it.”

Then, he changed the subject. Hudson calls Big Sandy, a town in Benton County, Tennessee, home. His home is directly west of Humphreys County, which is reeling from a severe flood.

“Also, I would just like to say that Humphreys County, Waverly – it is not my hometown but it is right there beside it. They have just currently had a really, really, really bad flood,” he explained, “and a lot of people have lost a lot of family members and there are still people missing so all I can ask is just for prayers and just think about those people back home.”

He is fighting for a future in the NFL but he still manages to fight for the people who need him.

“I am going to do what I can to help them out,” he said, “and all I can ask for is prayers for them.”