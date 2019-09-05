A lot to look forward to for game day at Raymond James Stadium during 2019 season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Long gone are the days of a simple hot dog and popcorn at a football game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled new menu items fans can enjoy this season at games.

Executive Chef Jason Choate with Legends has partnered with the Bucs to bring some fun, new foods to game day, and many have a local flair. Some of the choices include a ropa vieja grilled cheese, veggie Cuban, pizza box nachos, roman-style pizza and much more.

But, it’s not just about the food this year. Be on the lookout for big technology upgrades. With 38 new 5k cameras, fans will be able to see a detailed replay on the jumbotron.

Someone else fans will see on the jumbotron this Sunday? Country music star Tim McGraw. He’s performing for the Bucs season opener against the San Francisco 49ers free for anyone who has a game ticket. McGraw will also perform during halftime.

Parking lots open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. The concert begins at 2:00 p.m. Kick-off is at 4:25 p.m.