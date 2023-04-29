TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2023 NFL Draft came to an end on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the most recent players to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster:

Round 1: Calijah Kancey

Calijah Kancey appears at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers news conference (WFLA)

The Buccaneers selected Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey as the 19th overall pick in the first round. Kancey redshirted his first year with the Pittsburgh Panthers after becoming a first-team All-Florida pick from Miami Northwestern High School.

“Something I hope to do when I get to the next level is I want to learn the playbook and I want to be able to play faster than [I do],” Kancey said. “I think knowing the playbook and knowing what you have to do helps you play faster – that’s something I’m going to put a lot of work into.”

Round 2: Cody Mauch

Cody Mauch (Courtesy North Dakota State University)

The Buccaneers selected North Dakota State University offensive tackle Cody Mauch in the second round as the 48th overall pick. Mauch was part of a dominant Bison team that secured four NCAA national championships and four Missouri Valley Football Conference titles.

“They’re getting a guy who’s going to work hard,” Mauch said, addressing Tampa Bay fans. “I’m going go out there, do my part, do what I can to help us win on Sundays in whatever capacity that looks like. I’m going to do my job and have fun doing it. I’m going to try to show that, too. I’m going to have a blast out there. Whatever needs to be done will get done on Sundays.”

Round 3: YaYa Diaby

YaYa Diaby (Courtsy University of Louisville)

The Buccaneers selected University of Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby in the third round as the 82nd overall pick. Diaby started all 13 games with Louisville last season, finishing with 37 total tackles.

“It’s super exciting,” Diaby said about joining the Bucs. “The only interaction I really had with them was at the Senior Bowl or the Combine where I had a formal meeting with them. Everything went smoothly and went well. I’m just happy to be a Buccaneer.”

Round 4: SirVocea Dennis

SirVocea Dennis (Courtesy University of Pittsburgh)

The Buccaneers selected another Pittsburgh player, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, in the fourth round as the 153rd overall pick. Dennis started all 12 games last season, making Pro Football

Focus All-American (third team). He was also a Butkus Award semifinalist.

Round 6: Josh Hayes

Josh Hayes (Courtesy Kansas State University)

The Buccaneers selected Kansas State University defensive back Josh Hayes in the sixth round as the 181st overall pick. The Lakeland native spent the 2022 season at Kansas State, where he started all 13 games. He started his career at NDSU, where he helped secure FCS division and national championship titles. He graduated from Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland.

Round 6: Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer (Courtesy University of Nebraska)

The Buccaneers selected University of Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer in the sixth round as the 191st overall pick. Palmer joined the Cornhuskers after three seasons at Louisiana State University. Last season, he appeared in every game with 11 starts and caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns.

Round 6: Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez (Courtesy Eastern Michigan University)

The Buccaneers selected Eastern Michigan University defensive lineman Jose Ramirez in the sixth round as the 196th overall pick. The Lake Alfred native attended Auburndale High School, where he received all-state honors as a senior and led the team in tackles.