TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday and Tuesday this week are report days for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the rookies first and then the veterans. Wednesday morning, they’ll officially get training camp started.

Ahead of the team’s first workout, Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com came into the WFLA News Channel 8 studio to discuss several training camp storylines with Dan Lucas and Karen Loftus.

On offense, the topics centered around the quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask – when we can expect to see separation in this competition, Bucs’ new offensive coordinator Dave Canales – what to expect from this offense, and how soon all the offensive players will develop chemistry.

On the defensive side of the ball, we cover expectations for Devin White, how Jamel Dean will step into a bigger leadership role on the heels of a big new contract, as well as rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and how the D-line will measure up with some new pieces.

The Bucs’ first practice Wednesday is closed to the public, but Krewe Members are able to attend Sunday, July 30th, which is one of several open to select groups. Sunday, August 14th, is the practice that is open to the general public.