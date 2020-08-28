‘A good dress rehearsal’: Brady takes field at Raymond James Stadium for intrasquad scrimmage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stepped onto the field inside Raymond James Stadium for an intrasquad scrimmage Friday morning.

Tom Brady, who has obviously never played there as the quarterback of the home team, summarized the experience as a step in the correct direction.

“Getting there with my teammates,” he said following the scrimmage, “it was a good dress rehearsal so to speak. It has its challenges and, hopefully, we can use those as opportunities to grow and to learn from one another.”

The butterflies did not exist for Brady. His opening drive consisted of 98 yards and it ended in the end zone with a leaping touchdown from his running back, Ronald Jones.

“No butterflies. I’ve been in a lot of moments on the field,” the three-time league MVP said. “It’s more excitement than butterflies. You’re on the field. You’re prepping with your teammates. We all got to dig a little deeper — 16 plays to start the scrimmage. Guys were getting hit, going in and out. There were a lot of good things to learn from what we were doing.”

“The first offense was outstanding on that 98-yard drive,” said the Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians. “I thought Tom was very, very efficient. He was commanding (the clock) pretty good and, overall, I thought he had a hell of a day.”

News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley sat in the stands for the scrimmage. Although the reporters were not allowed to tweet during it, they were permitted to comment on it as soon as the players stopped playing. You can catch the highlights here.

-1- the intrasquad scrimmage started with a team huddle around 9:10 this morning – offense in white and defense in red — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 28, 2020

-5- I find it difficult to ignore that stutter step by Shady … I saw him fool at least one member of the defense today … it is dangerous !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 28, 2020

-8- Gabbert hit Mickens, who was wide open in the middle of the field. He used his wheels and it looked like he was getting six … until … Carlton Davis lunges at his legs. Davis appeared to have hurt something … he eventually hopped up and walked off of the field unassisted — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 28, 2020

