5 Buccaneers players selected to Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the huddle against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Five members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been selected to play in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett, quarterback Tom Brady, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet and tackle Tristan Wirfs were all selected.

Brady was one of five Pro Bowl selections announced by the league on Monday, and that honor makes him the first 15-time Pro Bowler in NFL history.

The Buccaneers had three players named as first alternates: wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Other alternates include guard Alex Cappa, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and nose tackle Vita Vea.

Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, Evans is a three-time selection and Godwin is a one-time selection, while all other alternates listed would be named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their respective careers.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.