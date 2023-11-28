TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s that time of year again. On Tuesday, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games ballot officially opened and Tampa Bay fans can now vote for their favorite players.

This year, the Buccaneers have 29 players listed on the ballot for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including five rookies: first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch, Christian Izien, Trey Palmer and Zyon McCollum.

QB: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield RB: Rachaad White

Rachaad White WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer (rookie)

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, TE: Cade Otton, Ko Kieft

Cade Otton, Ko Kieft T: Luke Goedeke, Tristan Wirfs

Luke Goedeke, Tristan Wirfs G: Cody Mauch (rookie) , Matt Feiler

, Matt Feiler C: Robert Hainsey

Robert Hainsey DE: Calijah Kancey (rookie) , Logan Hall

, Logan Hall DT: Vita Vea

Vita Vea ILB: Lavonte David, Devin White

Lavonte David, Devin White OLB: Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka CB: Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean

Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean SS: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien (undrafted rookie)

Ryan Neal, FS: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr. K: Chase McLaughlin

Chase McLaughlin LS: Zach Triner

Zach Triner P: Jake Camarda

Jake Camarda RS: Deven Thompkins

Deven Thompkins ST: Zyon McCollum (rookie)

To vote, fans will need to sign in or create an NFL account. Once on the ballot, fans can select up to six players per position.

Click here to vote for your favorite Buccaneers

Last year, the Buccaneers had a lone Pro-Bowler – tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs was designated as a starter for the Pro Bowl game, meaning a combined vote between the players and fans determined that he was regarded as one of the top two offensive tackles in the NFC during the 2022 season.

Two other Bucs were named first alternates on the roster and another four were additional alternates. The Buccaneers’ first alternatives were: Quarterback Tom Brady and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The other alternates were: Guard Shaq Mason, kicker Ryan Succop, nose tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Devin White.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.