TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s that time of year again. On Tuesday, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games ballot officially opened and Tampa Bay fans can now vote for their favorite players.
This year, the Buccaneers have 29 players listed on the ballot for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including five rookies: first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch, Christian Izien, Trey Palmer and Zyon McCollum.
- QB: Baker Mayfield
- RB: Rachaad White
- WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer (rookie)
- TE: Cade Otton, Ko Kieft
- T: Luke Goedeke, Tristan Wirfs
- G: Cody Mauch (rookie), Matt Feiler
- C: Robert Hainsey
- DE: Calijah Kancey (rookie), Logan Hall
- DT: Vita Vea
- ILB: Lavonte David, Devin White
- OLB: Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
- CB: Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean
- SS: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien (undrafted rookie)
- FS: Antoine Winfield Jr.
- K: Chase McLaughlin
- LS: Zach Triner
- P: Jake Camarda
- RS: Deven Thompkins
- ST: Zyon McCollum (rookie)
To vote, fans will need to sign in or create an NFL account. Once on the ballot, fans can select up to six players per position.
Click here to vote for your favorite Buccaneers
Last year, the Buccaneers had a lone Pro-Bowler – tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Wirfs was designated as a starter for the Pro Bowl game, meaning a combined vote between the players and fans determined that he was regarded as one of the top two offensive tackles in the NFC during the 2022 season.
Two other Bucs were named first alternates on the roster and another four were additional alternates. The Buccaneers’ first alternatives were: Quarterback Tom Brady and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
The other alternates were: Guard Shaq Mason, kicker Ryan Succop, nose tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Devin White.
The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.