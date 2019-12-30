2019 Bucs season ends unfavorably, fans question Jameis’ return as QB

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

“I think the season was okay. It was an up and down season,” said Tampa native and Bucs fan Cedric Robinson. “They just have to be more consistent.”

“Maybe next year they can be better but it was supposed to be a better year than it was I think,” said Tampa native Allie Vizcarrondo.

Fans have had ups and downs, but ending the season the way the Bucs did in overtime Sunday against the Falcons stinks according to Coach Bruce Arians. Fans agree.

“The kicker put Jameis in a bad situation, but you cannot end your season with a pick-six in overtime. That wasn’t a good look,” Robinson said.

A lot of the fan frustration comes from watching their franchise quarterback.

“I think if Jameis is here next year we’re going to have another 7-9, 8-8 year and I don’t think that’s acceptable,” said Bucs fan, Warren Garison.

“I think it had ups and downs. I think Jameis did very well and also very terribly at the same time if that’s possible,” Vizcarrondo said.

Now as the season ends, tough decisions need to be made. Among them, will Jameis Winston stay or go? Fans are split on what to do.

“Give him one more year. If you don’t keep Jamies Winston, bring Cam Newton in,” Robinson said.

“With Jameis? Yeah, I think he’s done. You can’t pay $30 million on a franchise tag to a guy that does 30 TD’s and 30 interceptions,” Garison said.

