Buccaneers show ‘character’ in comeback win over Chargers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “It was just a show of character,” said Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He would be correct. This team does have plenty of character.

“We started making plays and you can see,” said Arians, “when we don’t beat ourselves, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

The Buccaneers, after scoring a touchdown to start the game, allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to steal the show. The Chargers scored the next 24 points and, at the end of the second quarter, the Buccaneers found themselves trailing by 17 points.

However, a forced fumble by Ndamukong Suh put the ball into the hands of the Buccaneers with seconds on the clock in the second quarter.

“That play itself definitely gave us a boost,” admitted the Buccaneers cornerback, Carlton Davis. “It shifted the momentum in the game and it happened right before halftime, which was good for us because we were able to go back and adjust and make some changes, some corrections.”

The Buccaneers corrected their scoring drought 25 seconds after Devin White grabbed that loose ball.

Tom Brady found Mike Evans, who led all of the receivers in the game with 122 yards on seven catches, in the end zone. Suddenly, the Buccaneers only trailed the Chargers by 10 points walking into the locker room at halftime.

Did the team doubt themselves at any point during that first half?

Did the offense question the defense?

Did the defense question the offense?

Davis implied he does not think it is possible to put the word “impossible” in front of any task that would test the offense because Tom Brady is leading the charge on that side of the football.

“He’s the G.O.A.T. That’s as simple as I can put it,” said Davis. “He’s the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, he’s a great player, even better to play off of him. Having him go down and score touchdowns gives us a lot more energy on our sidelines and just gives the whole sideline more confidence and the comeback we had today.”

Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns to five different players.

He connected on 15 of 17 passes in the second half adding 263 yards to the 106 yards he recorded in the first half of the game.

“We all know his track record and his resume,” said Evans, who caught one of those touchdown passes. “It speaks for itself. We need him to play like that week in and week out if we want to be the special team that we think we are capable of being. We have to utmost confidence in Tom. He had a hell of a game today.”