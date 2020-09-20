Buccaneers open season at home without fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran onto the field on Sunday for their pregame routine to the tune of tunes.

While they had the music to aid them in their moves, they did not have the energy of the fans. They will not have the energy of the fans when Tom Brady throws his first touchdown pass as a Buccaneer on his home field and when Jamel Dean picks a ball out of the air to give his team fantastic field position.

The organization is not allowing any fans inside Raymond James Stadium for the first two home games of the season. It announced that decision at the beginning of September. However, the fans may be able to attend the game against the Green Bay Packers in the middle of October.