Buccaneers hint at new uniforms on social media

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are using social media to drop hints about a rumor that’s been stirring among fans.

The team posted an interesting video to Twitter on Wednesday morning that seemed to imply a uniform change is coming.

The video shows an artist at Raymond James with a backpack full of newspapers featuring the Buccaneers. He then spraypaints the papers using red, pewter and a shade of orange that some say looks like the creamsicle color the team used to wear.

The headlines on the newspapers in the video – “Uniform Effort,” “A Bold New Era,” “Hoisting New Colors” and “Return to Glory” – seem to scream new uniforms.

It’s a topic fans have been talking about for weeks, if not months.

News Channel 8 posted this article in June when Sporting News released a list of the best and the worst uniforms in the NFL. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers landed near the bottom of that list.

The last uniform for the Buccaneers came in 2014. According to our partners at Pewter Report, the NFL has a rule that uniforms can be changed every five years.

