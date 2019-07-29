Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians on Sunday’s training camp

Below is a transcript from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians.

(On if the practice was what he expected)

“No, it was more raggedy than I thought it [would be]. The noise level went up and some guys messed their pants. But, we’ll grade the film. [There were] a lot of good things, but we get to do it again tomorrow. It’s a good learning experience. I liked the two-minute drills that we’ve had. [The offense] made a great play there to set up a win. We’ve got to do a better job of when we need touchdowns – we’re not winning games when we need touchdowns, but the defense is doing a heck of a job. I like the way everything went. [We’ll] judge the tape. I can’t really tell you about the line because I can’t watch them out here, but overall, it was a little more raggedy than I wanted it to be.”

(On the intensity of the defensive backs)

“That is everyday. That’s the way we play. [With] coach [Nick] Rapone [and] coach [Kevin] Ross, they’re not going to come out here without being jacked up.”

(On whether the rookie defensive backs are bringing energy)

“Yes, they are, and they’re doing very well. They can have fun when they’re having success. You can’t have success unless you know what you’re doing, and these guys are really bright.”

(On if he was excited to go outside after beginning the practice indoors)

“Heck yeah. This is a great building. We had a couple double-field practice things. We got one of them done in there. I don’t like always being constricted to the 35-yard line, so to get back out here and get in the elements and get some breeze – the quarterbacks had to throw into the wind. It’s always breezy here, so yeah, we need to stay in the elements.”

(On if today was a maintenance day for OL Donovan Smith)

“No, he got a little nick in his Achilles, but it’s nothing serious.”

(On the completed pass from QB Jameis Winston to WR Mike Evans in the two-minute drill)

“Terrible defense – you can’t give up that ball on fourth down in a two-minute drill when the team needs a field goal. But, it was a great play by them – great throw, great catch. So, hats off to the offense, not so much to the defense.”

(On the speed on the defensive side of the ball)

“That’s what we’ve built this defense on and we have it right across the board. They can all run. They’re high-motor guys and we’re going to have a lot of fun on defense.”

(On whether the mistakes were due to the scheme)

“No, They were mental errors. We had some guys just crap their pants today in pads.”

(On CB Jamel Dean’s progress)

“He’s getting better and better. His off coverage, he still sits and looks in the backfield too much, but when he’s playing press man-to-man, he’s long and hard to get away from. He’s so strong and he’s just getting better and better every day.”

(On what he saw out of the offensive line, specifically in the run game)

“We popped some really good ones, especially down here in the red zone. Overall, there were way too many mental errors, turning guys loose. The first three plays, [we] turned somebody loose in the backfield. The noise level was too high.”

(On who on the offensive line was making mental errors)

“All of them.”

(On what mental errors the offensive line was committing)

“A couple of [defensive linemen] were turned loose. We’re supposed to be double-teaming and bouncing them off [and] they weren’t touching them. [There was] just bad communication and like I said, the noise level got a little high for a couple of the young guys.”

(On running back Ronald Jones)

“I’d like for him to have more opportunities. The two opportunities he had, he busted. He dropped an easy touchdown just squeezing it too hard. He’s pressing a little bit because he really wants to be good, so I like that.”

(On what he’s seen from Jameis Winston the last three days)

“Consistency – it’s just solid. He is seeing the kitchen sink on defense. Some guys let him down on that last interception. That was where the ball needed to go, it was just a bad route.”

(On if the defense should be expected to perform better than the offense early in training camp)

“Defense usually wins the first couple days. They’re not thinking as much. Offensively, you’re looking at all the things that they’re doing. We have to communicate – between the heat and the noise, we didn’t do a very good job today.”

(On Mike Evans sitting out part of practice)

“He got a little sick then he came right back and made the play.”

(On if he has seen improvement from Jameis Winston from OTA’s to training camp)

“I wouldn’t say a huge one. I think he was pretty consistent in all OTA’s and minicamp. He’s gradually getting a better understanding of when to get the ball out of his hand. We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him in some of these drills, so he can read it out. [The] offensive line, with Donovan [Smith] down today, that kind of messed it up a little bit.”

(On if Jameis Winston is where he wants him to be at this point)

“Yeah, maybe ahead.”

(On how important it is to have flexible defensive players like LB/S Deone Bucannon and S Mike Edwards)

“Yeah, that’s huge when you have guys who are position-flexible to play two or three spots. Either one can be the back-half safety or they could be covering the back blitzing, so you can’t just say, ‘Hey, 23, he’s this or that,’ because you never know if he’s coming off the edge. So, it’s fun.”

(On if the pace was what he wanted)

“Pretty much, yeah. It was intense. We finished about 15-20 minutes early, and I extended one water break to get outside once we got the ‘all clear.’ As long as we’re finishing and we get the number of reps we want. Tomorrow, we might do a move-the-ball thing, so it could go 20 plays [or] it could go 30 plays. When we’re 15 minutes early, [it’s] perfect.”

(On WR Chris Godwin’s performance)

“I’d like to see him hold onto some catches. He got stripped today and I just told him, ‘You’ve got to be a grimy player. You’ve got to make all those grimy catches and you can’t have it knocked out of your hands.’ I think he’s learning that now. Chris made a couple really good ones in the slot today.”