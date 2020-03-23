Buccaneers cancel annual draft party at Raymond James in response to coronavirus

Live Now
Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the National Football League is still planning on conducting the 2020 NFL Draft, the plans surrounding that draft have changed drastically in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.  

The league canceled the public events in Las Vegas last week.

Now, according to a post on Twitter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have canceled the annual draft party at Raymond James Stadium.

“Following the guidelines of national, state, and local officials, we will not be hosting our annual draft party originally scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at Raymond James Stadium,” the team said in the post. “We are disappointed we will not be able to share this night with our fans, but health concerns are of the utmost importance at this time.”

The NFL has not publically shared how they will stage the draft but, according to multiple reports, the league may position the headquarters for the event in a studio.

