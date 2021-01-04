Buccaneers banner unveiled ahead of playoffs at Tampa City Hall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first playoff appearance in 13 years. To celebrate the occasion, a team banner is now decorating Tampa City Hall.
Mayor Jane Castor was joined by former Buccaneers player Ronde Barber at a ceremony to unveil the banner on Monday afternoon.
“I have had plenty of coaches say, ‘This all you ever want is a ticket,’ you know? We have a dance partner in Week 1,” Barber said. “It is going to be Washington. That is what you play the 16-week regular season for – is a chance to get an opportunity to get you to the Super Bowl.”
“I would say, ‘Be in the moment.’ I think this team has always been in the moment,” Barber added. “You make decisions in the offseason because you think you are going to put yourselves in the moment and they made a bunch of right ones this year and they are there.”
