TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just one week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South, the opponents for next season have been finalized.

As winners of the NFC South, the Buccaneers will face the first-place teams in the NFC East (Eagles), NFC West (49ers), and AFC East (Bills). The schedule includes the usual interdivisional games plus matchups with four teams in the NFC North and four in the AFC South.

The opponents for the 2023 NFL season are listed below. Dates and times for the games have yet to be announced.

HOME GAMES:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

AWAY GAMES:

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texas

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

According to Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith, Tampa Bay will play nine games on the road because it’s the AFC’s turn to host all of the “17th games” that were added to the schedule back in 2021.