TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to be the healthiest they’ve been since the start of the season when they first faced the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
The biggest news for the Buccaneers is the activation of Bucs’ center Ryan Jensen, who has been elevated to active since being injured during training camp.
However, the Bucs still have a few players that will be inactive for Monday night including:
- WR Breshad Perriman
- G Nick Leverett
- S Keanu Neal
- TE Kyle Rudolph
- QB Kyle Trask
As for the Cowboys, seven players are ruled out for the Wild Card match up:
- LB Jabril Cox
- QB Will Grier
- WR Jalen Tolbert
- CB Nashon Wright
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- DT Neville Gallimore
- DT Quinton Bohanna
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.