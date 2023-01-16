TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to be the healthiest they’ve been since the start of the season when they first faced the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

The biggest news for the Buccaneers is the activation of Bucs’ center Ryan Jensen, who has been elevated to active since being injured during training camp.

However, the Bucs still have a few players that will be inactive for Monday night including:

WR Breshad Perriman

G Nick Leverett

S Keanu Neal

TE Kyle Rudolph

QB Kyle Trask

As for the Cowboys, seven players are ruled out for the Wild Card match up:

LB Jabril Cox

QB Will Grier

WR Jalen Tolbert

CB Nashon Wright

CB Trayvon Mullen

DT Neville Gallimore

DT Quinton Bohanna

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.