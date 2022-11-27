TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced six inactive players for Sunday’s match against the NFL’s fifth-ranked rushing attack.

Following the bye week, the Bucs (5-5) will head into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-7). Luckily, Tampa Bay will have DL Vita Vea, one of the team’s best run-stoppers available on Sunday after he was very limited in practice due to a foot injury.

According to the Buccaneers Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, head coach Todd Bowles explained on Friday that Vea’s injury wasn’t a result of game action or any workout. Vea just simply woke up with soreness one day during the bye week.

Vea can be seen with his foot wrapped while he helped Bucs’ Will Gholston donate turkeys to Tampa Bay families before Thanksgiving last week.

@WILL_GHOLSTON2 and his family are donating 920 turkeys to Tampa Bay families this week 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t9tUYcji4o — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 24, 2022

Although Vea is not listed on the inactive report, he was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

A key component the Buccaneers will miss against the Browns is their star running back. After sustaining a hip injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, Leonard Fournette will be inactive against the Browns.

The rest of the Buccaneers’ inactives include:

RB Leonard Fournette

WR Russell Gage

G Luke Goedeke

TE Kyle Rudolph

S Nolan Turner

QB Kyle Trask

The Browns inactive list includes the following:

RB Demetric Felton

QB Kellen Mond

CB Greg Newsome

DT Tommy Togiai

DE Chase Winovich

WR Michael Woods

Kickoff is scheuled for 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can watch the game live on FOX or follow along for live updates here.