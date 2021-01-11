Bruce Arians on if RB Ronald Jones will play on Sunday: ‘We will wait and see’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you experienced a slight pang of panic when you watched Leonard Fournette take the first hand off from Tom Brady on Saturday evening, you were not the only individual feeling that emotion.

Why is Fournette running the ball on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening offensive possession?

Where is Ronald Jones?

The television audience soon saw a shot of Jones sitting on the bench in a jacket.

Then, the diagnosis arrived from the team.

RB Ronald Jones II (quad) is Questionable for the remainder of today's game. — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) January 10, 2021

Jones was dealing with a quad issue and his return was listed as questionable.

Shoot.

Jones did not appear in the game against the Washington Football Team but, thankfully, Fournette ran the ball well. He carried the ball 19 times for 93 yards and one touchdown.

The head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, commented on the status of his top running back on Monday afternoon.

“He looked fine on Thursday and Friday,” stated Arians. “It was sore and, then, I do not know if it was the plane or whatever but it swelled a little bit and he did not feel like he could open up so he basically did not play.”

Will Jones be able to play against the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday?

“We will wait and see.”