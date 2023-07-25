(WFLA) — Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice on Monday.

James, 18, is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from a James family spokesperson, obtained by ESPN.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the family spokesperson told ESPN.

James is an incoming freshman at the University of Southern California.

