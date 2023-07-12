TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Broadcast legend Dick Vitale said on Wednesday that he has vocal cord cancer.

Vitale, who lives in the Sarasota area, said he needs six weeks of radiation.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season begins, ” Vitale said in a statement.

“I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to help in this fight,” he said.

Vitale also has previously beat Melanoma and Lymphoma.