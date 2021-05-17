Breastfeeding moms barred from coaching volleyball tournament because of their babies

(NBC News Channel) — Two volleyball coaches claim they were kicked out of the Colorado Convention Center because of their babies, KUSA reports.

Dixie Loveless said she drove eight hours from Utah to join her volleyball team for Colorado Crossroads, the annual qualifier event for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. When she got there, she said she was told she would have to remain outside with her 4-month-old daughter.

Another coach, Nikita Eby said the same thing happened to her when she tried to bring her 2-mont-old daughter to the tournament.

Tournament officials say no spectators under the age of 16 were allowed at the event due to COVID-19 restrictions, including the two nursing babies.

“Now we are being discriminated against that we don’t get to do something everyone else can do just because we are nursing a baby,” said Loveless.

“There was just no human decency and it just, it made me feel like a criminal because I was just trying to be a mother,” Eby said.

The Denver mayor’s office said there was no reason to believe any city ordinance or law was violated by kicking them out, because it’s a private event and the organizer and USA Volleyball set the rules for entry.

In a statement, USA Volleyball said in part: