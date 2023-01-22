TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following the end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season, and maybe even Tom Brady’s career in Tampa… or in general, the star quarterback went out on an unflattering, costly note.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brady was fined a total of $16,444 for unnecessary roughness for a sliding attempt to trip Dallas Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker during Monday night’s Wild Card playoff game, where the Bucs ultimately fell to the Cowboys 31-14.

Hooker was returning a fumble by Bucs’ wide receiver Chris Godwin when Brady slid at him from behind. Although the trip attempt failed, Hooker ended up being tackled around the same point.

However, Brady wasn’t the only Buccaneer to end the season with a fine. Rapoport shared that Bucs’ center Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333.33 for unnecessary roughness on the same play – which stings knowing that it was Jensen’s first game back after an injury sidelined him for the entirety of the Bucs’ regular season.

On the second day of training camp, Jensen suffered a serious knee injury. Although Jensens’ injury didn’t require surgery, Tampa Bay had to make do without one of their key starters all season.