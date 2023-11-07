BELLEAIR, FLA. — Nelly Korda, a 25-year-old Bradenton native, has won the Annika two years in a row.

Korda’s been playing this game since she was 6 years old. Having her family here supporting her could bring her some luck for a three-peat.

“I love playing out here. For me, I just love playing in front of my family and feeling the support of the hometown crowd,” said Korda.

Korda’s athleticism runs in the family.

Her parents are both ex-pro tennis players, but these days you’ll find them alongside Nelly on the green—where you can also find her sister, Jessica, who plays on the LPGA. Their younger brother, Sebastian, followed mom and dad and plays professional tennis.

“Just very wholesome lots of support from my family and friends and I feel very loved and just know that everyone’s in my corner so even if I have a bad day they’re still there,” said Korda.

Korda hopes to win her first tournament of the year, and if she makes a hole-in-one on hole 12, she wins a brand new Lamborghini.

“The hurricane last year made the green soft and receptive, but this year it’s firm and fast, so just see how the golf course is the next four days and hopefully make some birdies,” said Korda.