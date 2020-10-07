Bobby Bowden readmitted to hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Retired Florida State coach Bobby Bowden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The 88-year-old Bowden was in Omaha to accept the Tom Osborne Legacy Award as part of the Outland Trophy banquet. Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009 and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. His Seminoles beat Osborne’s Nebraska team 18-16 in the Orange Bowl after the 1993 season for the first of his two national championships. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is back in a Tallahassee hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The legendary coach who turns 91 next month, was readmitted to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Tuesday, just days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bowden learned of the diagnosis Saturday after being released from the hospital, where he was being treated for a leg infection.

Bowden’s wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat that the longtime coach of the Seminoles was readmitted Tuesday as a precaution.

Bowden said Monday that he was feeling fine and wasn’t experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Bowden, who coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009, amassed 377 victories during his career — 304 of them at FSU.