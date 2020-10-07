Bobby Bowden readmitted to hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is back in a Tallahassee hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The legendary coach who turns 91 next month, was readmitted to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Tuesday, just days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bowden learned of the diagnosis Saturday after being released from the hospital, where he was being treated for a leg infection.
Bowden’s wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat that the longtime coach of the Seminoles was readmitted Tuesday as a precaution.
Bowden said Monday that he was feeling fine and wasn’t experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Bowden, who coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009, amassed 377 victories during his career — 304 of them at FSU.